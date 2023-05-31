South Korea’s Bucheon International Film Festival (Bifan), Asia’s largest genre film festival, has revealed 29 titles from 18 countries for this year’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) project market.

The 17 titles selected for the It Project strand include Biraa from Taiwanese writer/director Bhaskar Hazarika, whose transgressive love story Ravening played Tribeca in 2019.

Scroll down for full list

NAFF received 279 submissions from 40 countries, up nearly 30% from 217 projects in 2022. One-to-one meetings will take place with producers, investors, and distributors from June 30 to July 3.

This year, NAFF will expand its support for international projects by teaming with overseas film festivals and institutions such as Spain’s Sitges Film Festival and Argentina’s Blood Window as well as Japan’s Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO), Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and the Taipei Film Commission. Japan has been selected for this year’s Projct Spotlight section

Previous NAFF projects include Malaysia’s Tiger Stripes, which was an It Project in 2019 and last week won the grand prize of the Cannes Critics’ Week sidebar. Two It Project titles from 2020 include In My Mother’s Skin, which was invited to the Midnight Section of this year’s Sundance, and Marry My Dead Body, which was released theatrically in Korea last May..

The 27th Bifan is set to run June 29 to July 9.

NAFF Project Market 2023

It Project

Angel Number (S Kor)

Dir. KIM Taekyung

Pro. Andy Yoon

Biraa (Tai)

Dir. Bhaskar Hazarika

Pro. Shyam Bora

Booked (Thai)

Dirs. Vutichai Wongnophadol, Lertsiri Boonmee

Pro. Sathanapong Limwongthong

Forte (S Kor)

Dir. SON Heuisong

Pros. KIM Kimbo, LEE Dajeong

The Grotesque Train (S Kor)

Dir. TAK Sewoong

Pro. KWON Jiyong

Idiot Girls And School Ghost (S Kor)

Dir. KIM Minha

Pro. PARK Sejoon

Lake Of Stars (Camb)

Dir. Jake Wachtel

Pros. Visal Sok, Mary Olsen

Maiden Home (S Kor-Indo)

Dir. SINN Kirin

Pros. Thim Kian Cheng, Saurav Ghimire, Grégoire Graesslin

Operation Undead (Thai-Sing)

Dir. Kongkiat Ng

Pros. Charlyn Ng, Piyaluck Mahatahasab

Out Of Nowhere (Tai)

Dir. LI Yuchiao

Pro. CHIANG Hui Lan

Parasomnia (Indo)

Dir. Rafki Hidayat

Pro. Kevin Rahardjo

The Passport (Malay)

Dir. Ananth Subramaniam

Pro. Bel Choo Mun

Please Bear With Me (Phil)

Dir. Gabriela Serrano

Pro. Gale Osorio, Keith Deligero

The Poison Cat (HK)

Dir. GUAN Tian

Pros. Vivian Bao, DING Ningyuan

Sesame Has Its Soul (Viet-S Kor)

Dir. Oscar Duong

Pro. Hang Trinh

The Shadows (Tai)

Dir. Lingo Hsieh

Pro. Jackol Kao

Show Me The Liver (S Kor)

Dir. KIM Jeongho

Pro. SON Seunghyeon

NAFF Project Spotlight: Japan

The Demon

Dir. WATANABE Hirobumi

Pro. WATANABE Yuji

Dulia

Dir. SAKUMA Keisuke

Pro. HAYASHI Kentaro

The Night Has A Thousand Eyes

Dir. TAKAHASI Hiroshi

Pro. FURUYAMA Tomomi

The Shadows In Tokyo

Dir. KUMAKIRI Kazuyoshi

Pro. MATSUDA Hiroko

A Woman In Flames

Dir. NAKAGAWA Natsuki

Pro. OGAWA Shinji

Nordic Genre Invasion

Highway Of Death (Nor-Fin)

Dir. Pål Øie

Pro. Einar Loftesnes

Kraken (Nor)

Dir. Pål Øie

Pros. John Einar Hagen, Einar Loftesnes

Mourning Time (Nor)

Dir. Saara Saarela

Pros. Mark Lwoff, Misha Jaari

Planet (Nor)

Dir. Fredrik S. Hana

Pro. Julia Joner

Blood Window

Plasma (Chile)

Dir. Daniel Aspillaga

Pro. Paulina Ferreti

Sitges FanPitch

Rain Catcher (Bel)

Dir. Michele Fiascaris

Pro. Filippo Polesel

Cannes Fantastic 7

The Fin (S Kor)

Dir. PARK Syeyoung

Pro. OH Heejung