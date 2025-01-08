The devastating wildfires that have engulfed a coastal Los Angeles suburb and fatally spread to other parts of the region have resulted in cancellations and postponements of major Hollywood events.

Bafta LA has cancelled its annual tea party in Beverly Hills on Saturday (January 11), while the Critics Choice Awards scheduled to take place in Santa Monica on Sunday have been postponed until January 26. The annual AFI Awards lunch in Beverly Hills, set for Friday, has also been postponed.

Paramount is not proceeding with Wednesday’s premiere of the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, while on Tuesday Universal and Amazon MGM Studios cancelled premieres of Wolf Man and Unstoppable, respectively.

On Tuesday night SAG Awards canceled its in-person nominations announcement and said it would unveil the nominees via press release “in an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff”.

Tens of thousands of people have evacuated their homes due to the Palisades fire, which has engulfed the Pacific Palisades community west of Santa Monica and by midday on Wednesday had grown to nearly 12,000 acres since it began on Tuesday morning local time, with at least 1,000 structures reported destroyed.

Three other fires were burning north of the main Los Angeles conurbation as the Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions fulled the crisis: the Eaton Fire in Pasadena and Altadena, which according to reports has claimed two lives, and the Hurst Fire and Woodley Fire.

Air quality across many parts of the city remained poor as dark banks of smoke spread across Los Angeles. At time of writing none of the fires had been contained.