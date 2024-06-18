Magnify has closed multiple territory sales on Tyler Taormina’s Cannes Directors Fortnight entry Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point following its world premiere last month.

Deals have closed in the UK (Vertigo), France (Paname), Scandinavia (Nonstop), Australia and New Zealand (Rialto), and Middle East (Gulf).

Magnify has also announced deals for India (Big Tree Entertainment), Indonesia (Falcon), Five Star (former Yugoslavia), Eastern Europe (HBO), and Greece (Cinobo). Multiple outstanding territories remain under negotiation.

IFC Films holds North American rights and plans a November 15 theatrical release.

Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point stars Michael Cera, Francesca Scorsese, Gregg Turkington, Elsie Fisher, and Maria Dizzia in the story of an Italian-American family’s rambunctious seasonal holiday gathering. American filmmaker collective Omnes Films produced.

Cera produced with Krista Minto, Taormina, David Croley Broyles, Duncan Sullivan, and Michael Davis. Executive producers include Crypto Castle Productions, Puente Films, Parsifal Pictures and Dweck Productions.

Magnify’s SVP of global sales Lorna Lee Torres and director of global sales Austin Kennedy negotiated all the deals.

Taormina made his feature directorial debut with 2019 Locarno selection Ham On Rye, followed by 2022 Berlinale entry Happer’s Comet.