Studiocanal has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Pablo Larrain’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie, which debuted last night (August 29) in Venice Competition, from FilmNation Entertainment.

FilmNation has also sold the film to Studiocanal for Germany and Poland, and France (ARP), Italy (01 Distribution), Latin America/Spain/Portugal/South Africa (Sun Distribution), Switzerland (Pathe), Benelux (The Searchers), Czech Republic (AQS), Greece (Faliro House), Israel (Lev), Middle East (Italia), Bulgaria/ Ex-Yugo (MCF), Ukraine (Green Light), Baltics (Acme) and Turkey (Bir).

Netflix acquired US rights on Wednesday in a statement buy from new head of film Dan Lin that bolsters the streamer’s awards slate this season.

Maria is a psychological portrait of the legendary soprano Maria Callas and depicts her performances, her love life, and her ill health towards the end of her life.

The film was produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment. Fremantle also produced as well as fully financing the film.

Yesterday in Venice, Jolie revealed she was “frightened” of singing as Callas and did seven months of training for the role.