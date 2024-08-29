Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia has scored multiple deals in key territories following its world premiere in Cannes and upcoming stops at Telluride, Toronto and New York.

Les Films du Losange has sold the film to Movies Inspired in Italy, Praesens in Switzerland, Zeta Filmes in Brazil, Salzgeber in Germany, LAT-E for Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, Pilot Film for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Velvet Spoon in Poland, Imagine Film for Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, Bio Paradis in Iceland, Interior XIII in Colombia, Panda Lichtspiele in Austria, and BookMyShow in India. Sideshow and Janus Films have snagged North American rights. Les Films du Losange will release the film in France, Karma Films in Spain, and Nitrato in Portugal.

The genre-bending rural melodrama, crime thriller and dark comedy follows a man who returns to his native town for a funeral, but a mysterious disappearance, a threatening neighbour and a priest with strange intentions add an unexpected twist to his stay.

Misericordia stars Felix Kysyl, Catherine Frot and Jean-Baptiste Durand. After a Cannes Premiere debut in May, the film was also recently shortlisted for the upcoming European Film Awards and is one of few French titles to be selected for the Fall festival trifecta spanning Telluride, Toronto and NYFF.

Charles Gillibert produces via his CG Cinema label. Associate producers are CG Cinema’s Romain Blondeau and Scala Films’ Mélanie Biessy, and co-producers are Albert Serra and Montse Triola for Andergraun Filmes, Marta Alves for Rosa Filmes and Arte France Cinema.