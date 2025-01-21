France’s mk2 Films has boarded Lionel Baier’s 2025 Berlin Competition selection The Safe House (La Cache) and is launching international sales at EFM.

The comedy is about a nine-year-old boy living with his family of eccentric contemporary artists in their Parisian apartment during the famous French student protests in May 1968 who discovers a hidden secret dating back to the Second World War. The family drama is adapted from Christophe Boltanski’s novel of the same name inspired by his own life.

It is Swiss filmmaker Baier’s follow-up to Continental Drift (South) which premiered in Directors’ Fortnight in 2022.

“Lionel Baier’s attention to detail and vivid mise en scène brings to life the complexities and humour of this unique family dynamic, subtly exploring how events can liberate a close-knit family from its hidden secrets,” said Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of mk2 Films.

The comedy is late French actor Michel Blanc’s final role and stars Liliane Rovère, Dominique Reymond, William Lebghil, Aurélien Gabrielli and Ethan Chimienti. Producers are Bande à Part Films with Luxembourg’s Red Lion, Les Films du Poisson, RTS Radio Télévision Suisse and SRG SSR.

mk2 Films is also heading to Berlin with Dylan Southern’s The Thing With Feathers which is getting a special gala screening, plus Guillaume Ribot’s All I Had Was Nothingness about the making of Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah, an mk2 Films catalog title that will receive a special commemorative screening at the festival.