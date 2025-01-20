Rising Stars Ireland, Screen International’s major talent initiative for Irish film talent held in partnership with Screen Ireland, will return for 2025. The biannual showcase of actors, writers, producers and directors on the cusp of career breakthroughs will be compiled by Screen International and announced prior to Cannes in May.

To apply please use this Google form. Applications are now open here and will close on March 14.

This second iteration of Rising Stars Ireland aims to showcase new talent from the island of Ireland to the international industry and the selected 10 applicants will be either originally from or living and working in Ireland.

Rising Stars Ireland is part of Screen International’s new talent drive: with more than two decades of finding the world’s top creative talent through its UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow, the publication has branched out to Ireland, Scotland, Spain, and the MENA region with Arab Stars of Tomorrow. The selection will be made by Screen International’s executive editor, reviews and new talent, Fionnuala Halligan.

Ireland’s position as a source of talent has been cemented by the rise of stars such as Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, selected by Halligan for UK and Ireland Stars; Aisling Franciosi, Donall O’Healai, Siobhan Cullen, Sam Keeley, Hazel Doupe, Lola Petticrew and Anthony Boyle have also featured in that portfolio. The first Rising Stars Ireland in 2023 (pictured) featured the Irish actors Thaddea Graham, Eanna Hardwicke and producer Collie McCarthy, all on their way to international success – in particular Graham, who has lined up features with Noah Baumbach and Luca Guadagnino.

They join household names and Oscar/Globes/Emmy winners such Colin Farrell, Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan on the international stage for a new Irish wave.

Applicants to Rising Stars Ireland should be able to demonstrate some solid experience in the film industry, although it is preferred for aspiring directors not to have shot their first feature, and provide an industry reference as well as their objectives. They should also be available, on March 31. There is no upper or lower age limit.

Submissions will close on March 14. Any queries should be directed to Halligan at screenstarsireland@gmail.com