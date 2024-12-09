Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Dec 6-8) Total gross to date Week 1. Moana 2 (Disney) £6.9m £21.5m 2 2. Wicked (Universal) £5.3m £37.7m 3 3. Gladiator II (Paramount) £1.6m £26.6m 4 4. Paddington In Peru (Studiocanal) £1.2m £29m 5 5. André Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver (Piece of Magic) £1m £1m 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.28

Tentpoles continued to dominate the UK and Ireland box office this weekend with Moana 2 leading the charge while Andre Rieu’s latest event release cracked the top five.

Moana 2 dropped 43% in its second weekend with £6.9m, meaning the Disney sequel has so far taken £21.5m. Despite opening ahead of Inside Out 2, it is now just behind its fellow Disney animation which was on £23.2m in its second session back in June.

Universal’s Wicked dropped just 37% with £5.3m in its third week. The musical is now up to £37.7m and could overtake Dune: Part Two (£39.6m) within the next week to become the third-highest-grossing title of 2024.

Paramount’s Gladiator II fought off the competition for third place with £1.6m for a cume of £26.6m.

Next in line was Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru which brought in £1.2m on its fifth session and is just shy of a £29m total.

André Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver took in over £1m across the weekend for Piece Of Magic Entertainment with screenings on Saturday and Sunday and further encores expected.

Red One gets Christmas boost

Awards contender Conclave had an excellent second weekend for Black Bear, dropping just 12% with £779,000. Edward Berger’s Vatican-set thriller is now up to £2.7m.

Indian action sequel Pushpa 2 opened on £663,570 for AA Films and has a total of £1.1m after opening on Wednesday (December 4).

As Christmas approaches, Warner Bros Red One was up 6% with £454,459. The festive action starring Dwayne Johnson has a total of £7.3m.

Amy Adams comedy drama Nightbitch opened on £134,000 for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. Marielle Heller’s Toronto premiere follows a new mother who believes she is turning into a dog.

Hugh Grant horror Heretic scored £69,772 in its sixth weekend for Entertainment Film Distributors and now stands at £5.8m.

In further event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing launched Laufey’s A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl with £66,358 while CinemaLive opened BTS member documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place on £28,781.

Sean Baker’s Anora - fresh from picking up several awards over the weekend including the Bifa for best international independent film – dropped just 26% with a £40,531 box office. The Universal title stands at £1.7m after six weeks.

Irish drama Small Things Like These is up to £3.8m for Lionsgate after adding £32,205 in its sixth week of play.

On its second weekend, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light secured £31,371 for BFI Distribution and has a total of £182,130.

Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance made £20,283 in its seventh session for a cume £12.3m.

In its eighth weekend, Universal animation The Wild Robot added £19,809 to its £13.6m total.

Universal opened political comedy Rumours on £16,376. The Cannes premiere centres around a G7 summit where the leaders of the most powerful countries attempt to address a global crisis. Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander are among the cast.

Bifa-winning documentary Grand Theft Hamlet opened on £10,868 for Tull Stories. The film, set inside a video game, picked up best debut documentary and the Raindance Maverick award at last night’s ceremony.

Curzon opened Merchant Ivory documentary on £1,765 from nine cinemas.