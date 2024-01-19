Deportation drama The Antique is the newest addition to MPM Premium’s 2024 line-up that also includes Brazilian environmental drama Betania, Saudi Arabian thriller Mandoob, Spanish LGBTQ+ comedy On The Go, horror The Coffee Table, plus Tunisian trauma-centred story Red Path.

Georgian filmmaker Rusudan Glurjidze’s The Antique is set in 2006 amidst the unlawful deportation of thousands of Georgians from Russia. It stars 2024 European Shooting Star actress Salome Demuria alongside Sergey Dreyden and Vladimir Vlovichenkov and is produced by Georgia’s Cinetech. The film is currently in post and expected to premiere later in the year.

The Paris-based seller has also unveiled more sales for Caye Casas’ Spanish-language black comedy horror The Coffee Table, selling it to Second Sight Films for the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Exit Media in Italy and HBO for Eastern and Central Europe. The film comes off a festival run at Tallinn Black Nights, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival where it won the White Raven prize and Fantaspoa where it won the best script and acting awards.

Festival-fueled Rendez-vous Slate

MPM Premium is also launching sales on a handful of festival premiere titles including Marcelo Botta’s Berlin Panorama-bound Betania about a widow who moves back to her small native Brazilian village where tradition and modernity collide; and Ali Kalthami’s dark comedic crime thriller Mandoob that premiered in Toronto’s Discovery section in September and rose to the top of Saudi box office charts during its end of 2023 release.

Tunisian filmmaker Lotfi Achour’s second feature Red Path (Les Enfants Rouges) was showcased at the Red Sea Souk work-in-progress section in December. MPM Premium will show first stills and a trailer for the film currently in post described as a dreamlike journey into the wounded psyche of a young shepherd and his ability to overcome the traumatic death of his cousin.

MPM Premium also continues sales for Maria Gisele Royo and Julia De Castro’s LGBTQ+ Spanish-language comedy On The Go and just-announced Tunisian drama Red Path at the Rendez-Vous.