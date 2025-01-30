Angus Wall’s Eddie Murphy documentary Eddie and Mark Monroe’s Titan, about the doomed 2023 underwater expedition, are among the film and TV titles Netflix has added to its 2025 global pipeline.

The streamer has also confirmed Noah Baumbach’s previously untitled comedy drama, and likely awards season contender, is called Jay Kelly.

The duo behind Netflix’s Oscar-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher is also reuniting with the streamer for the feature-length doc -Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, about a man’s journey to rescue a baby pangolin.

Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig, is co-written with Emily Mortimer and will debut on the platform in the autumn.

Also streaming from the fourth quarter are the previously announced Untitled Kathryn Bigelow and Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig.

Neflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria hosted a ‘Next On Netflix’ presentation from Hollywood on January 30, one of several across the world covering different regions.

Further notable films set to stream this year include Gareth Evans’ action thriller Havoc, starring Tom Hardy, this spring, Charlize Theron’s return to action thriller The Old Guard 2 on July 2, and the autumn debut of Joe Carnahan heist stash thriller RIP starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Scott Adkins. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, will launch in November.

Bejaria unveiled a first-look deal with Lena Dunham’s production outfit Good Thing Going to develop series and that The Duffer Brothers are working on various Stranger Things spin-offs.

Latin American highlights include the March 26 debut of Atrapados, the Argentian series adaptation of Harlen Coben’s missing girl novel Caught, while The Eternaut, the anticipated adaptation of Héctor Germán Oesterheld’s 1950s graphic novel El Eternauta, stars Ricardo Darin and will launch on April 30.

From Brazil comes Larissa: The Other Side Of Anitta, a documentary about the local pop superstar Anitta.

The first local series from Canada, North Of North, debuts in spring. The comedy about a young Inuk woman’s small town life in her Arctic community hails from Indigenous creators Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaqaq-Baril.

Netflix’s UK vice president of content Anne Mensah confirmed Netflix is producing the feature-length documentary Grenfell, about the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. It is directed by Olaide Sadiq and produced by Rogan Productions.

