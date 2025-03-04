US ratings for the 97th Academy Awards averaged 18.1 million people on Sunday (March 2), a drop of 7% from the 2024 ceremony, according to Nielsen data.

The figures combine both the live broadcast on ABC as well as live streams on Hulu. The latter hosted the show on its platform for the first time this year but reportedly experienced several technical difficulties, leading to disruptions in the live stream.

This year, viewership dropped for the first time after a steady increase following the 2021 Covid-era ceremony, which was watched by an all-time low of 10.4 million people.

The 2024 Oscars reached a four-year high of 19.5 million - the year of the Barbenheimer behemoth which saw the latter (Oppenheimer) walk away with six prizes.

Despite the decrease, this year’s Oscars was still the most-watched entertainment telecast of the 2024-25 TV season so far in the US. Nielsen data also reported that the highest viewership was among adults between 18-49 years old (3.92 rating), with those aged 18-34 bringing in the highest ratings in five years (3.17).

Over on social media, the Conan O’Brien-hosted event earned 104.2 million social interactions, ahead of both the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl which took place earlier this year.

The 97th Oscars saw Sean Baker’s Anora lead the charge with five awards including best picture. The show opened with a medley from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.