Sex workers, US foreign policy and Jeremy Strong were among the topics mentioned in this year’s Oscars speeches.

While accepting the award for best documentary, No Other Land filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra criticised the Isreali government in what was the evening’s most overtly poltical speech.

“[This film] reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades as we call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” said co-director Adra, who is a Palestinian activist.

Meanwhile, Israeli journalist and co-director Abraham called out the US government specifically for its handling of the conflict.

”There is a different path. There is a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people,” he said. “And I have to say, as I’m here, the foreign policy in this country is helping to block this. Why?

“Can’t you see we are intertwined? That my people can be truly safe. His people can be truly free and safe,” Abraham continued to applause. “There is another way. It’s not too late for life, for the living. There is no other way.”

Adrien Brody delivered arguably the longest speech of the night, which saw the best actor winner sternly ask for the music to be cut. Brody did take the time to note how both his character from The Brutalist from 2002’s The Pianist, his other Oscar win, both “represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression”.

“I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world,” he continued. “And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Lost bets and Oscar firsts

Kieran Culkin kicked off proceedings earlier in the night with an expected win in best supporting actor for A Real Pain. Culkin gave a shout-out to his former Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, who was also nominated in the category.

“Jeremy, you are amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work,” he said.

The actor previously beat out his on-screen brother at the Emmys last year, where he mentioned in his speech how his wife had promised him a third child if he won the award. “Really, I wanted four, and she said ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar’,” he explained tonight. “I’m really sorry I did this to you again, and let’s get cracking on these kids.”

Emotions were high for best supporting actress winner Zoe Saldana, who tearfully noted that she is the “first American of Dominican origin” to win an Oscar.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands,” Saldana said.

Four times the charm

Sean Baker gave several acceptance speeches as he became the first person to win four Oscars in a single night for the same film. The filmmaker took the opportunity to call on more support for cinemas and independent films as a whole.

”In a time in which the world can feel very divided, [going to the cinema] is more important than ever. It’s a communal experience you simply don’t get at home,” he said while accepting the award for best director. ”And right now, the theater-going experience is under threat.

“Filmmakers keep making films the big screen. Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films.”

Earlier speeches included a dedication to the sex worker community (“they have shared their life experiences with me over the years”) while his win for best editing saw a chance for some lighter moments. “If you saw that footage, I saved this film in the edit,” Baker joked. “That director should never work again.”

Baker rounded out the night with a best picture win and his closing thoughts for the Oscars. “I want to thank the Acedemy for rescognising a truly independednt film. This film is made of the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists. Long live independent film!”