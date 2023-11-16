Los Angeles-based production, financing, and sales company Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has brought on seasoned Mexican producer Sandro Halphen as it grows its Latin American business.

Mexico City-based Halphen, whose credits include Netflix Original Sin Hijos, will be responsible for building up PEG’s Spanish-language slate and assumes creative and overall production oversight of the company’s productions south of the border.

Already scheduled for production are Arturo Menendez’s (Malacrianza) body swap comedy The Ballad Of Hortensia (La Balada de Hortensia), which is on track to commence principal photography later this month in El Salvador.

Francisco Gattorno and Helena Haro star and producer and PEG head Elias Axume is in Central America preparing for the start.

Salvadoran espionage thriller Curfew and Desert Runner, a narco crime epic set in Mexico in the 1970s, are scheduled to shoot early next year.

Halphen has produced more than 40 films. Besides Netflix originals Sin hijos and Dad Wanted, he was the co-creator and showrunner on Prime Video series El Juego De Las Llaves.

He previously held the position of head of development at Mexico’s Corazon Films.

Posting on social media, Axume said: “Sandro will be in charge of overall production oversight and development of our films shooting in Latin America. Moreover, he will participate in the construction of our ever-expanding Spanish-speaking film slate. He adds over forty films of experience to our company. Welcome to your new home Sandro!”

PEG recently licensed North American rights on action western Taken From Rio Bravo starring Alexander Nevsky (Showdown In Manila, Black Rose) to ITN Distribution.