The UK’s Film Seekers has locked in UK and US deals for Thom Arizmendi and Austin Parks Stewart’s thriller Wake, starring Atypical’s Fivel Stewart.

Alarm Pictures will release in the UK and US in April, with further deals including Canada (Mongrel Media), Latin America (Encripta), CIS/Baltics (New People) and Portugal (Vendetta).

An aspiring actress who is desperate for the lead role in a classic movie remake and tracks down the lead of the original film, who is now a mysterious recluse, with nightmarish consequences.

Daniel Blake Smith of US outfit DBS Films produces.