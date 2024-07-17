Three further high-profile industry speakers have joined Screen International’s ‘The Future of UK Film’ summit, to be held on September 24, 2024, in London at BFI Southbank.

They are Julia Stuart, director of original film at UK pay-TV company Sky, who oversees a production slate that includes upcoming UK films Euros Lyn’s vampire thriller The Radleys starring Damian Lewis, Sébastien Raybaud, founder of UK-based production, financing and sales outfit Anton, which recently secured over €100m in financing to expand it genre film slate, and prolific UK producer Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films, whose credits include Romola Garai’s Amulet and Danny Boyle’s Yesterday. He is now producing Garai’s upcoming Monstrous Beauty and currently filming Edward Berger’s The Ballad Of A Small Player.

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The high-level conference will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The summit is sponsored by UK Global Screen Fund.

The Early Bird price of £215+VAT will be available until Friday August 16.

The conference will aim to give attendees the insight and industry intelligence to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such as AI and virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

Visit here to find out more about the event.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Scott Benfold.