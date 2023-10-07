Hive Filmworks has boarded sales of Hear Me: Our Summer, a Korean remake of popular Taiwanese romance feature Hear Me, and will launch the title at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan.

It marks the second feature of director Jo Seon-Ho, whose time-loop mystery A Day proved a hit on release in 2017 and sold to a raft of key territories around the world.

His latest follows a young man who works part-time at his parents’ lunchbox house and a woman who lives only to support her hearing-impaired sister, who is a competitive swimmer. While on a delivery run, they meet and he falls in love, while she slowly opens her heart to him.

The cast is led by Hong Kyung (Comment Army), Roh Yoon Seo (Crash Course In Romance) and Kim Min Ju, a former member of K-pop group Iz*One whose acting credits include TV series The Forbidden Marriage.

It is a remake of Cheng Fen Fen’s Hear Me, which was Taiwan’s biggest local box office hit in 2009 and secured a Golden Horse nomination for actress Michelle Chen.

Produced by Seoul-based production company Movierock (Honey Sweet), a major theatrical release is being planned for spring 2024.

At the ACFM, which runs October 7-10, Hive Filmworks is also handling Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia sales of romantic drama Behind The Shadows and comedy-drama Joseon Chefs, both of which are produced by Ascendio (The Outlaws) and are set for release before the end of 2023.