Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) has announced a bumper lineup of 86 projects as recipients of a new funding scheme designed to support the development and production of the local creative industry and strengthen the country’s soft power on the global stage.
In collaboration with Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and Film Industry Subcommittee, the funding scheme will disburse $6.4m (THB220m) to the selected projects, which include films, series, documentaries and animation.
The majority of the funding – $5.8m (THB200m) – is allocated for content production, while $300,000 (THB10m) each will be allotted to new creative content development and global market-focused short films. The funding comes through the country’s Ministry of Culture and Department of Cultural Promotion.
Five work-in-progress feature projects that are set to receive funding for post-production comprise Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost; Shadowless by Thanadech Pradith and Patchara Eiamtrakul; Jit Khamnoedrat’s Love Or Lie; Kongkiat Komesiri’s Replace Me; and Omukade by Chalot Krailerdmongkol and Pakphum Wongjinda.
“This is the first time in many years that local filmmakers have received such important financial support, and I truly hope this grant will help restore the balance and structure our industry has long needed,” Catleeya Paosrijaroen, producer of A Useful Ghost, told Screen International.
“I see this as an important first step in encouraging professionals within the Thai film industry to address core issues, while creating space for knowledgeable and visionary individuals to actively contribute to the development of film policies that can meet future challenges.”
She is optimistic that the new funding scheme will lead to further collaboration, and joint investments at both the Southeast Asian and international levels, “much like what is already happening globally”.
Production fund
Pathompon Tesprateep’s Tremble Like A Flower, also produced by her company 185 Films, is one of 15 feature recipients of the funding for production. Further projects include 9 Temples To Heaven directed by Sompot Chidgasornpongse and produced by Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Aditya Assarat’s The Thonglor Kids; Jakrawal Nilthamrong’s Rhizome; Anucha Boonyawatana’s I Like Me Better When I’m With You; and Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s The Burning Giants.
Mai Meksawan, producer of The Burning Giants, told Screen: “It’s an encouraging development and we hope the fund will continue on a regular basis in the coming years.”
The last major public funding, through the Ministry of Culture, was disbursed in 2017. Phuttiphong secured funding support for his first feature film Manta Ray in that year, which was also produced by Mai’s production company Diversion. Their latest collaboration, The Burning Giants, is in production.
THACCA is being set up as a single agency that encompasses all creative and cultural sectors. The law for it to be officially established is expected to pass in 2027.
Selected funding recipients
Film production fund
Onethong
Dir. Piyakarn Bootprasert
Pros. Jeong Taesung, Pornchai Wongsriudomporn
Prodco. Black Dragon Entertainment
Bua
Dir. Kittiyaporn Klangsurin
Pros. Kongkiat Komesiri, Piyaluck Mahatanasub
Prodco. Kongkiat Production
Lost And Cow
Dir. Thapanee Loosuwan
Pros. Rachel Wu, Kris Eiamsakulrat, Chonlasit Upanigkit
Prodco. N8 Studios
9 Temples To Heaven
Dir. Sompot Chidgasornpongse
Pros. Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Kissada Kamyoung
Prodco. Kick The Machine Film
Tremble Like A Flower
Dir. Pathompon Tesprateep
Pros. Catleeya Paosrijaroen, Soros Sukhum
Prodco. 185 Films
Ghost Of The Current
Dir. Patiparn Boontarig, Kalil Pitsuwan
Pro. Napakarn Boontarig
Prodco. Error Brothers
Blood Song: A Silent Ballad
Dir. Phanuthep Sutthithepthamrong
Prodco. Zati Studio Co., Ltd
Tharae: The Exorcist
Dir. Taweewat Wantha
Prodco. Sahamongkol Film International
The Spirit At The Bridge On The River Kwai
Dir. Tanwarin Sukkhapisit
Prodco. All This Entertainment
The Love Letters
Dir. Somkiat Vituranich
Pro. Pawas Sawatchaiyamet
Prodco. Color Film
The Burning Giants
Dir. Phuttiphong Aroonpheng
Pro. Mai Meksawan
Prodco. Diversion
The Thonglor Kids
Dir. Aditya Assarat
Pros. Fran Borgia, Tanwarat Sombatwattana
Prodco. Pop Pictures, Akanga Film Asia, Sunstrong Entertainment
Rhizome
Dir. Jakrawal Nilthamrong
Pro. Chatchai Chaiyon
Prodco. Mit Out Sound Films
Undertaker 2
Dir. Thiti Srinual
Pros. Sachat Boonkosum, Supanut Namwong, Boonchoke Srikam
Prodco. Tai Baan Studio
I Like Me Better When I’m With You
Dir. Anucha Boonyawatana
Pro. Dean Altit
Prodco. GMO Film
Post Production Fund
A Useful Ghost
Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
Pros. Catleeya Paosrijaroen, Soros Sukhum
Prodco. 185 Films
Shadowless
Dirs. Thanadech Pradith, Patchara Eiamtrakul
Love or Lie
Dir. Jit Khamnoedrat
Pro. Pongsakorn Charoenrat
Prodco. Seven Scene Production
Replace Me
Dir. Kongkiat Komesiri
Pro. Ananda Everingham
Prodco. Halo Production
Omukade
Dirs. Chalot Krailerdmongkol, Pakphum Wongjinda
Prodco. Neramitnung Film Co., Ltd
Documentary Production Funding
The Funeral
Dir. Uruphong Raksasad
Prodco. Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute
Moralamlism
Dir. Kwankaew Katephol
The Portrait Of The Siamese Family
Dir. Prapat Jiwarangsan
Pros. Graiwoot Chulphongsathorn
Blood And Homeland
Dir. Theerayuth Weerakam
Pro. Krittawit Rimthepathip
Prodco. Doc Club Original Co., Ltd
Diversity
Dir. Thunska Pansittivorakul
Pro. Krittawit Rimthepathip
Prodco. Doc Club Original Co., Ltd
Fandom
Dir. Pannares Suchirananta
Pro. Chutaporn Chaikawin
Prodco. Penny House Co., Ltd
The Food Legends: A Taste Of Culture
Dir. Anurak Ditchaiwong
Documentary Post Production Fund
The Itinerant
Dir. Ukrit Sa-Nguanhai
Pro. Tuntita Nititsopon
Prodco. Khrueamas Films
Unspoken Souls
Dir. Koh Ukuno
Prodco. K.M. Tomyam
First Cuts Are The Deepest
Dirs. Sopawan Boonnimitra, Peerachai Kerdsint
Prodco. Dream Sequence
Film Development Fund
The Velvet Kingdom
Dir. Puangsoi Aksornsawang
Cosmo
Dir. Kong Pahurak
Stigma
Dir. Kimhant Kanjanasomjai
The Apocalypse Of Bee
Dir. Nuntanat Duangtisarn
Drive South Prey West
Dirs. Panu Aree, Kong Rithdee
Ma-Song
Dir. Krismongkol Pianthong
Mom, Are You Ok?
Dir. Rasiguet Sookkarn
A Girl Who Wasn’t There
Prodco. IFA Media
So Long, Maesalong
Dir. Thanakrit Duangmaneeporn
Pretty (Trans)Woman
Dir. Tossapol Rianthong
The Blind Earthworm In The Labyrinth
Dir. Taiki Sakpisit
Ray Of Light
Dir. Nontawat Numbenchapol
Moei River Memory
Dir. Nitivat Cholvanichsiri
Malo The Smiley Head
Dir. Rasika Naattanaluck
Documentary development fund
A Journey To The Universe
Dir. Primrin Puarat
The Experimentive
Dir. Phassarawin Kulsomboon
Zoo Season
Dir. Sorayos Prapapan
Beautiful Buffalo
Dir. Channarong Wannasorn
Kingdom Of Heaven
Dir. Chanasorn Chaikitiporn
1965-1977 (Nineteen Sixty Five To Nineteen Seventy Seven)
Dir. Wachara Kanha
Source: THACCA
