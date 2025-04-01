Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) has announced a bumper lineup of 86 projects as recipients of a new funding scheme designed to support the development and production of the local creative industry and strengthen the country’s soft power on the global stage.

In collaboration with Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and Film Industry Subcommittee, the funding scheme will disburse $6.4m (THB220m) to the selected projects, which include films, series, documentaries and animation.

The majority of the funding – $5.8m (THB200m) – is allocated for content production, while $300,000 (THB10m) each will be allotted to new creative content development and global market-focused short films. The funding comes through the country’s Ministry of Culture and Department of Cultural Promotion.

Five work-in-progress feature projects that are set to receive funding for post-production comprise Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost; Shadowless by Thanadech Pradith and Patchara Eiamtrakul; Jit Khamnoedrat’s Love Or Lie; Kongkiat Komesiri’s Replace Me; and Omukade by Chalot Krailerdmongkol and Pakphum Wongjinda.

“This is the first time in many years that local filmmakers have received such important financial support, and I truly hope this grant will help restore the balance and structure our industry has long needed,” Catleeya Paosrijaroen, producer of A Useful Ghost, told Screen International.

“I see this as an important first step in encouraging professionals within the Thai film industry to address core issues, while creating space for knowledgeable and visionary individuals to actively contribute to the development of film policies that can meet future challenges.”

She is optimistic that the new funding scheme will lead to further collaboration, and joint investments at both the Southeast Asian and international levels, “much like what is already happening globally”.

Production fund

Pathompon Tesprateep’s Tremble Like A Flower, also produced by her company 185 Films, is one of 15 feature recipients of the funding for production. Further projects include 9 Temples To Heaven directed by Sompot Chidgasornpongse and produced by Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Aditya Assarat’s The Thonglor Kids; Jakrawal Nilthamrong’s Rhizome; Anucha Boonyawatana’s I Like Me Better When I’m With You; and Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s The Burning Giants.

Mai Meksawan, producer of The Burning Giants, told Screen: “It’s an encouraging development and we hope the fund will continue on a regular basis in the coming years.”

The last major public funding, through the Ministry of Culture, was disbursed in 2017. Phuttiphong secured funding support for his first feature film Manta Ray in that year, which was also produced by Mai’s production company Diversion. Their latest collaboration, The Burning Giants, is in production.

THACCA is being set up as a single agency that encompasses all creative and cultural sectors. The law for it to be officially established is expected to pass in 2027.

Selected funding recipients

Film production fund

Onethong

Dir. Piyakarn Bootprasert

Pros. Jeong Taesung, Pornchai Wongsriudomporn

Prodco. Black Dragon Entertainment

Bua

Dir. Kittiyaporn Klangsurin

Pros. Kongkiat Komesiri, Piyaluck Mahatanasub

Prodco. Kongkiat Production

Lost And Cow

Dir. Thapanee Loosuwan

Pros. Rachel Wu, Kris Eiamsakulrat, Chonlasit Upanigkit

Prodco. N8 Studios

9 Temples To Heaven

Dir. Sompot Chidgasornpongse

Pros. Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Kissada Kamyoung

Prodco. Kick The Machine Film

Tremble Like A Flower

Dir. Pathompon Tesprateep

Pros. Catleeya Paosrijaroen, Soros Sukhum

Prodco. 185 Films

Ghost Of The Current

Dir. Patiparn Boontarig, Kalil Pitsuwan

Pro. Napakarn Boontarig

Prodco. Error Brothers

Blood Song: A Silent Ballad

Dir. Phanuthep Sutthithepthamrong

Prodco. Zati Studio Co., Ltd

Tharae: The Exorcist

Dir. Taweewat Wantha

Prodco. Sahamongkol Film International

The Spirit At The Bridge On The River Kwai

Dir. Tanwarin Sukkhapisit

Prodco. All This Entertainment

The Love Letters

Dir. Somkiat Vituranich

Pro. Pawas Sawatchaiyamet

Prodco. Color Film

The Burning Giants

Dir. Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Pro. Mai Meksawan

Prodco. Diversion

The Thonglor Kids

Dir. Aditya Assarat

Pros. Fran Borgia, Tanwarat Sombatwattana

Prodco. Pop Pictures, Akanga Film Asia, Sunstrong Entertainment

Rhizome

Dir. Jakrawal Nilthamrong

Pro. Chatchai Chaiyon

Prodco. Mit Out Sound Films

Undertaker 2

Dir. Thiti Srinual

Pros. Sachat Boonkosum, Supanut Namwong, Boonchoke Srikam

Prodco. Tai Baan Studio

I Like Me Better When I’m With You

Dir. Anucha Boonyawatana

Pro. Dean Altit

Prodco. GMO Film

Post Production Fund

A Useful Ghost

Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Pros. Catleeya Paosrijaroen, Soros Sukhum

Prodco. 185 Films

Shadowless

Dirs. Thanadech Pradith, Patchara Eiamtrakul

Love or Lie

Dir. Jit Khamnoedrat

Pro. Pongsakorn Charoenrat

Prodco. Seven Scene Production

Replace Me

Dir. Kongkiat Komesiri

Pro. Ananda Everingham

Prodco. Halo Production

Omukade

Dirs. Chalot Krailerdmongkol, Pakphum Wongjinda

Prodco. Neramitnung Film Co., Ltd

Documentary Production Funding

The Funeral

Dir. Uruphong Raksasad

Prodco. Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute

Moralamlism

Dir. Kwankaew Katephol

The Portrait Of The Siamese Family

Dir. Prapat Jiwarangsan

Pros. Graiwoot Chulphongsathorn

Blood And Homeland

Dir. Theerayuth Weerakam

Pro. Krittawit Rimthepathip

Prodco. Doc Club Original Co., Ltd

Diversity

Dir. Thunska Pansittivorakul

Pro. Krittawit Rimthepathip

Prodco. Doc Club Original Co., Ltd

Fandom

Dir. Pannares Suchirananta

Pro. Chutaporn Chaikawin

Prodco. Penny House Co., Ltd

The Food Legends: A Taste Of Culture

Dir. Anurak Ditchaiwong

Documentary Post Production Fund

The Itinerant

Dir. Ukrit Sa-Nguanhai

Pro. Tuntita Nititsopon

Prodco. Khrueamas Films

Unspoken Souls

Dir. Koh Ukuno

Prodco. K.M. Tomyam

First Cuts Are The Deepest

Dirs. Sopawan Boonnimitra, Peerachai Kerdsint

Prodco. Dream Sequence

Film Development Fund

The Velvet Kingdom

Dir. Puangsoi Aksornsawang

Cosmo

Dir. Kong Pahurak

Stigma

Dir. Kimhant Kanjanasomjai

The Apocalypse Of Bee

Dir. Nuntanat Duangtisarn

Drive South Prey West

Dirs. Panu Aree, Kong Rithdee

Ma-Song

Dir. Krismongkol Pianthong

Mom, Are You Ok?

Dir. Rasiguet Sookkarn

A Girl Who Wasn’t There

Prodco. IFA Media

So Long, Maesalong

Dir. Thanakrit Duangmaneeporn

Pretty (Trans)Woman

Dir. Tossapol Rianthong

The Blind Earthworm In The Labyrinth

Dir. Taiki Sakpisit

Ray Of Light

Dir. Nontawat Numbenchapol

Moei River Memory

Dir. Nitivat Cholvanichsiri

Malo The Smiley Head

Dir. Rasika Naattanaluck

Documentary development fund

A Journey To The Universe

Dir. Primrin Puarat

The Experimentive

Dir. Phassarawin Kulsomboon

Zoo Season

Dir. Sorayos Prapapan

Beautiful Buffalo

Dir. Channarong Wannasorn

Kingdom Of Heaven

Dir. Chanasorn Chaikitiporn

1965-1977 (Nineteen Sixty Five To Nineteen Seventy Seven)

Dir. Wachara Kanha

Source: THACCA