Faebian Averies’ TV script The Rubber Faced Men has topped this year’s Brit List of 13 unproduced screenplays from up-and-coming UK talent.

The Rubber Faced Men is a TV crime script, developed with NBC Universal. In 1983 West Wales, one man and his teenage stepson go about taking down an international drug smuggling ring after uncovering a secret bunker on the beach. Averies was the BBC Wales writer in residence and the National Theatre Wales writer in residence for 2020. Her script received 28 recommendations.

All top three places this year are held by TV scripts. In second place with 24 recommendations is Chika by Jenny Takahashi Stark, a coming-of-age comedy drama about a working-class Oxbridge student who deals drugs to fund her dad’s desperately needed heart surgery, with Fable Pictures attached to produce. Third place, with 22 recommendations, is Conflicts by Christina Sweeney-Baird, a crime drama series about a criminal barrister assigned to the defence team of the man she thinks killed her sister, set up at Euston Films.

Top performing feature is Behave Yourselves with 21 recommendations, a comedy by Richard Tahmasebi and Christopher Vernon, developed with Big Talk. A company ski trip for a Brooklyn-based digital marketing firm goes off the rails after a member of staff dies in mysterious circumstances.

Catch A Butcher by Cassiah Joski-Jethi has 12 recommendations. The feature, with Tedium Entertainment, is a psychological horror set in 19th century India. An English nurse arrives at an isolated maternity hospital to continue her father’s legacy of supposedly caring for the mixed-race babies born from British soldiers and Indian women. Joski-Jethi was also part of this year’s BFI Network@LFF cohort.

The Brit List was established in 2007 by Alexandra Arlango and compiles recommendations from UK production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. A minimum of 10 recommendations was needed this year for inclusion. It is supported by Audible and the Film Distributors’ Association.

“This year 40% of The Brit List scripts are feature films, more than any other years since the list became a platform for both TV and Film. This continues a trend we saw beginning last year, and I’m delighted that feature scripts seem to be flourishing,” said Arlango.

Previous Brit List entrants include Chris Andrews’ Bifa-nominated Toronto and BFI London FIlm Festival premiere Bring Them Down, which appeared on the 2018 Brit List as Shepherd.

The 2024 Brit List

Synopses provided by The Brit List

28 recommendations

The Rubber Faced Men scr. Faebian Averies

Prod: NBC Universal

Form: TV

Genre: Crime

Summary: West Wales, 1983. One man and his teenage stepson go about taking down an international drug smuggling ring after uncovering a secret bunker on the beach.

24 recommendations

Chika scr. Jenny Takahashi Stark

Prod: Fable Pictures

Form: TV

Genre: Comedy drama

Summary: Chika is a coming-of-age comedy drama about a working-class Oxbridge student who deals drugs to fund her dad’s desperately needed heart surgery, and her adventures with her best friend as she discovers herself in an elitist, patriarchal establishment.

22 recommendations

Conflicts scr. Christina Sweeney-Baird

Prod: Euston Films

Form: TV

Genre: Crime drama

Summary: Millie, a criminal barrister, is assigned to the defence team of the man she thinks killed her sister, twelve years before. He’s killed again: but is he guilty? And if she ensures he’s convicted for this crime, will another killer go free?

21 recommendations

Behave Yourselves scrs. Richard Tahmasebi, Christopher Vernon

Prod: Big Talk

Form: Feature

Genre: Comedy

Summary: Craig is desperate to impress Dallas, his charismatic work-dad at a Brooklyn-based digital marketing / probably-something-to-do-with AI company. The lengths he is willing to go to are tested when their company ski-trip to a run-down New England resort goes off the rails after a member of the IT department dies in mysterious circumstances on the first night.

12 recommendations

Catch A Butcher scr. Cassiah Joski-Jethi

Prod: Tedium Entertainment

Form: Feature

Genre: Psychological horror

Summary: In 19th Century India, a naive English nurse arrives at an isolated maternity hospital on a quest to continue her father’s legacy of “caring for” the mixed-race babies born from British soldiers and Indian women. But soon, the nurse discovers a sinister force lurking inside not just the hospital, but also herself…

Night Movers scr. Jakob Lancaster

Prod: Available

Form: TV

Genre: Thriller

Summary: Night Movers is a darkly comic, crime thriller centred around two siblings who run an undercover ‘night movers’ business. It’s a 6 x 45’ returning series that draws influence from shows like Guilt and Bad Sisters; as well as from classic film noirs like Sunset Boulevard and Double Indemnity.

Counting Cards With My Father scr. Lydia Rui Huang

Prod: Arenamedia

Form: Feature

Genre: Drama

Summary: Sick of bouncing around from home to home, troubled teen Lisa seeks out their estranged poker-playing father, Sammy. After hunting him down at the casino, Lisa manages to convince a reluctant Sammy to become a team for the upcoming tournament. However, Lisa must face whether or not gambling is really in their blood when they find themselves going all in.

11 recommendations

Heart Of The Earth scr. Jon Champion

Prod: Available

Form: TV

Genre: Drama

Summary: A grief-stricken college freshman is presented with an opportunity to bring his brother back from the dead but must find someone else to take his place in the afterlife.

The Grip scr. Ross Dunsmore

Prods: New Regency, Morenike Williams

Form: TV

Summary: A twisty, youthful noir thriller set in Glasgow, The Grip is a contemporary tale played out in a heightened world of razor sharp dialogue and grey morality. All the noir elements are here, obsession, desire, fate, all the classic characters, visual keys and thematic threads, but reimagined, remade to explore one central question - will the youth of today cave in to conformity, or turn the world on its head?

Troops scr. Rory Gibson

Prod: Silverprint Pictures

Form: TV

Genre: Dark comedy/thriller

Summary: Rankin, a jewel thief on the lam from a vengeful employer, is drawn into running a dysfunctional rural scout troop. He propels the troop to new heights but in sticking his head above the parapet his past catches up with him. Only now he has much more to save than himself.

10 recommendations

Hungry Joe scrs. Paul Holbrook, Sam Dawe

Prod. Studio Pow

Form: Feature

Genre: Thriller/horror

Summary: An impoverished single mother struggles to hold on to her sanity as she’s forced into extreme measures to satisfy her son’s insatiable, inhuman appetite.

Lovesong scr. Sarah Morgan

Prod: The Imaginarium

Form: Feature

Genre: Folk horror

Summary: Grieving for the loss of his husband, an elderly goth is struck by an overwhelming fear of death - til he meets a mysterious hag living in the woods, and an unlikely friendship blossoms with the spring. A love story about horror, and a horror story about love.

Lucy Negro scr. Azuka Oforka

Prod: Available

Form: TV

Genre: Historical drama

Summary: An ill-fated love story set in turbulent Elizabethan England, inspired by the controversial theory pertaining to Shakespeare’s Dark Lady of the Sonnets.