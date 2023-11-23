In the first Screen Awards Podcast for the 2023/24 race, Screen’s editor Matt Mueller, executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, and awards and box-office editor Charles Gant assess the early UK and international frontrunners.

The trio look at this year’s Bifa nominations, and which UK & Ireland titles have the potential to go all the way to the Baftas and Oscars.

“I think it’s been a fantastic year for British independent cinema so far, one of the best I can remember, where you are not in the position of maybe feeling the films have been over-praised,” said Halligan.

Screen’s experts also pick out some of their favourite submissions for the Oscars’ international feature film category, and discuss the French Oscar committee’s decision to submit Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste Of Things over Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall.

To subscribe to future episodes, search for ’The Screen International podcast’, which is available on: