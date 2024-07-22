World premieres from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, David Mackenzie, Edward Burns, Uberto Pasolini, Peter Cattaneo, and Rachel Morrison among the Gala and Special Presentation titles unveiled by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) today (July 22).

Hard Truths is a rare TIFF premiere for Leigh after the UK auteur’s last film Peterloo debuted in Venice in 2018, while Mr. Turner in 2014 and Another Year in 2010 both premiered in Cannes. Cornerstone represents sales and Bleecker Street will handle US distributon on the film, which stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Secrets And Lies.

Pasolini’s The Return marks his follow-up to Venice 2020 entry Nowhere Special and reunites Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche for the first time since The English Patient 25 years ago. HanWay represents sales.

Pasolini produced The Full Monty, whose director Cattaneo is back with his latest, the drama The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan. Rocket Science and CAA Madia Finance handle sales. Co-writer Jeff Pope and Coogan were at TIFF two years ago with Stephen Frears’ The Lost King.

French director Fortuné makes her debut with the English-language futuristic drama The Assessment, starring Alicia Vikander and Elizabeth Olsen. It is a co-production between the UK’s Number 9 Films and Germany’s augenschein Filmproduktion.

Black Panther cinematographer Morrison’s feature directorial debut The Fire Inside (formerly Flint Strong) charts the rise of boxing champion Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields.

Morgan Neville’s new film Piece By Piece tells the story of performer Pharrell Williams through Lego animation.

David Mackenzie’s thriller Relay starring Sam Worthington and Riz Ahmed marks his first film since TV miniseries Under The Banner Of Heaven and is a thriller centred on a corporate broker.

Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here gets its North American premiere after a world premiere in competition at Venice.

The filns join previously announced titles by Ron Howard and Marielle Heller, and take their place alongside some of the buzziest Cannes selections include Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, and Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle.

Talent including Amy Adams, Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Bocelli, Will Ferrell, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Vikander, Pharrell Williams, and Robbie Williams are expected to attend.

The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15. The opening night film is David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers.

Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe (UK)

Dir: Cosima Spender

World premiere

Better Man (US)

Dir: Michael Gracey

Canadian premiere

*The Deb (Australia)

Dir: Rebel Wilson

World premiere

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight (South Africa)

Dir: Embeth Davidtz

Canadian premiere

*Eden (US)

Dir: Ron Howard

World premiere

*Elton John: Never Too Late (US)

Dir: R.J. Cutler, David Furnish

World premiere

The Friend (US)

Dirs: Scott McGehee, David Siegel

International premiere

*Harbin (South Kor)

Dir: Woo Min-ho

World premiere

Meet The Barbarians (Fr)

Dir: Julie Delpy

International premiere

*Nutcrackers (US)

Dir: David Gordon Green

World Premiere

Oh, Canada (US)

Dir: Paul Schrader

North American Premiere

The Penguin Lessons (Sp-UK)

Dir: Peter Cattaneo

World premiere

The Return (It-UK)

Dir: Uberto Pasolini

World premiere

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band (US)

Dir: Thom Zimny

World premiere

The Shrouds (Can-Fr)

Dir: David Cronenberg

North American Premiere

*Superboys Of Malegaon (India)

Dir: Reema Kagti

World premiere

Unstoppable (US)

Dir: William Goldenberg

World Premiere

*The Wild Robot (US)

Dir: Chris Sanders

World premiere

Will & Harper (US)

Dir: Josh Greenbaum

International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order) *Previously announced

The Assessment (UK-Ger-US)

Dir: Fleur Fortuné

World premiere

All Of You (US)

Dir: William Bridges

World premiere

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-India-Neth-Lux)

Dir: Payal Kapadia

Canadian premiere

Anora (US)

Dir: Sean Baker

Canadian premiere

Bird (UK)

Dir: Andrea Arnold

North American premiere

Bring Them Down (Ire-Bel)

Dir: Christopher Andrews

World premiere

Can I Get A Witness? (Can)

Dir: Ann Marie Fleming

World oremiere

Carnival Is Over (Bra-Por)

Dir: Fernando Coimbra

World premiere

Caught By The Tides (Ch)

Dir: Jia Zhang-Ke

North American premiere

Conclave (US-UK)

Dir: Edward Berger

International Premiere

The Cut (UK)

Dir: Sean Ellis

World premiere

Emilia Pérez (Fr)

Dir: Jacques Audiard

Canadian premiere

The End (Den-UK)

Dir: Joshua Oppenheimer

Canadian premiere

The Fire Inside (US)

Dir: Rachel Morrison

World premiere

40 Acres (Can)

Dir: R.T. Thorne

World premiere

The Girl With The Needle (Den-Pol-Swe)

Dir: Magnus von Horn

North American premiere

Hard Truths (UK-Sp)

Dir: Mike Leigh

World premiere

Harvest (UK)

Dir: Athina Rachel Tsangari

North American premiere

Heretic (Can)

Dir: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

World premiere

I’m Still Here (Braz-Fr)

Dir: Walter Salles

North American premiere

I, the Executioner (S Kor)

Dir: Ryoo Seung-wan

North American premiere

*K-Pops (US)

Dir: Anderson .Paak

World Premiere

Love in The Big City (S Kor)

Dir: E.oni

World Premiere

Millers In Marriage (US)

Dir: Edward Burns

World premiere

Misericordia (Sp-Por-Fr)

Dir: Alain Guiraudie

Canadian premiere

*Nightbitch (US)

Dir: Marielle Heller

World premiere

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl (Zam-UK-Ire)

Dir: Rungano Nyoni

North American

Premiere Piece (US)

Dir: Morgan Neville

International Premiere

Quisling - The Final Days (Nor)

Dir: Erik Poppe

International premiere

Relay (US)

Dir: David Mackenzie

World premiere

Rez Ball (USA)

Dir: Sydney Freeland

World premiere

Riff Raff (US)

Dir: Dito Montiel

World premiere

Rumours (Can-Ger)

Dirs: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson

North American premiere

Sharp Corner (Can-Ire)

Dir:Jason Buxton

World premiere

*Shepherds (Can-Fr)

Dir: Sophie Deraspe

World premiere

Sketch (US)

Seth Worley

Dir: World premiere

The Last Showgirl (US)

Dir: Gia Coppola

World premiere

*The Life of Chuck (US)

Dir: Mike Flanagan

World Premiere

The Order (Can-US)

Dir: Justin Kurzel

North American premiere

The Piano Lesson (US)

Dir: Malcolm Washington

International Premiere

*We Live in Time (UK-Fr)

Dir: John Crowley

World premiere

Went Up The Hill (NZ-Aus)

Dir: Samuel Van Grinsven

World premiere

Without Blood (US-It)

Dir: Angelina Jolie

World premiere

Young Werther (Can)

Dir: José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço

World premiere