Hard Truths

‘Hard Truths’

World premieres from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, David Mackenzie, Edward Burns, Uberto Pasolini, Peter Cattaneo, and Rachel Morrison among the Gala and Special Presentation titles unveiled by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) today (July 22). 

Hard Truths is a rare TIFF premiere for Leigh after the UK auteur’s last film Peterloo debuted in Venice in 2018, while Mr. Turner in 2014 and Another Year in 2010 both premiered in Cannes. Cornerstone represents sales and Bleecker Street will handle US distributon on the film, which stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Secrets And Lies.

Pasolini’s The Return marks his follow-up to Venice 2020 entry Nowhere Special and reunites Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche for the first time since The English Patient 25 years ago. HanWay represents sales.

Pasolini produced The Full Monty, whose director Cattaneo is back with his latest, the drama The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan. Rocket Science and CAA Madia Finance handle sales. Co-writer Jeff Pope and Coogan were at TIFF two years ago with Stephen Frears’ The Lost King. 

French director Fortuné makes her debut with the English-language futuristic drama The Assessment, starring Alicia Vikander and Elizabeth Olsen. It is a co-production between the UK’s Number 9 Films and Germany’s augenschein Filmproduktion.

Black Panther cinematographer Morrison’s feature directorial debut The Fire Inside (formerly Flint Strong) charts the rise of boxing champion Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields.

Morgan Neville’s new film Piece By Piece tells the story of performer Pharrell Williams through Lego animation.

David Mackenzie’s thriller Relay starring Sam Worthington and Riz Ahmed marks his first film since TV miniseries Under The Banner Of Heaven and is a thriller centred on a corporate broker.

Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here gets its North American premiere after a world premiere in competition at Venice. 

The filns join previously announced titles by Ron Howard and Marielle Heller, and take their place alongside some of the buzziest Cannes selections include Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, and Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle.

Talent including Amy Adams, Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Bocelli, Will Ferrell, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Vikander, Pharrell Williams, and Robbie Williams are expected to attend.

The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15. The opening night film is David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers.

Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)
*Previously announced

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe (UK)
Dir: Cosima Spender
World premiere

Better Man (US)
Dir: Michael Gracey
Canadian premiere

*The Deb (Australia)
Dir: Rebel Wilson
World premiere 

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight (South Africa)
Dir: Embeth Davidtz
Canadian premiere
Sales Title - Rights Available

*Eden (US)
Dir: Ron Howard
World premiere

*Elton John: Never Too Late (US)
Dir: R.J. Cutler, David Furnish
World premiere

The Friend (US)
Dirs: Scott McGehee, David Siegel
International premiere 

*Harbin (South Kor)
Dir: Woo Min-ho
World premiere

Meet The Barbarians (Fr)
Dir: Julie Delpy
International premiere

*Nutcrackers (US)
Dir: David Gordon Green
World Premiere

Oh, Canada (US)
Dir: Paul Schrader
North American Premiere

The Penguin Lessons (Sp-UK)
Dir: Peter Cattaneo
World premiere

The Return (It-UK)
Dir: Uberto Pasolini
World premiere

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band (US)
Dir: Thom Zimny
World premiere

The Shrouds (Can-Fr)
Dir: David Cronenberg
North American Premiere

*Superboys Of Malegaon (India)
Dir: Reema Kagti
World premiere

Unstoppable (US)
Dir: William Goldenberg
World Premiere

*The Wild Robot (US)
Dir: Chris Sanders
World premiere

Will & Harper (US)
Dir: Josh Greenbaum
International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order) *Previously announced

The Assessment (UK-Ger-US)
Dir: Fleur Fortuné
World premiere 

All Of You (US)
Dir: William Bridges
World premiere 

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-India-Neth-Lux)
Dir: Payal Kapadia
Canadian premiere

Anora (US)
Dir: Sean Baker
Canadian premiere

Bird (UK)
Dir: Andrea Arnold
North American premiere

Bring Them Down (Ire-Bel)
Dir: Christopher Andrews
World premiere

Can I Get A Witness? (Can)
Dir: Ann Marie Fleming
World oremiere

Carnival Is Over (Bra-Por)
Dir: Fernando Coimbra
World premiere

Caught By The Tides (Ch)
Dir: Jia Zhang-Ke
North American premiere

Conclave (US-UK)
Dir: Edward Berger
International Premiere

The Cut (UK)
Dir: Sean Ellis
World premiere

Emilia Pérez (Fr)
Dir: Jacques Audiard
Canadian premiere

The End (Den-UK)
Dir: Joshua Oppenheimer
Canadian premiere

The Fire Inside (US)
Dir: Rachel Morrison
World premiere

40 Acres (Can)
Dir: R.T. Thorne
World premiere 

The Girl With The Needle (Den-Pol-Swe)
Dir: Magnus von Horn
North American premiere

Hard Truths (UK-Sp)
Dir: Mike Leigh
World premiere

Harvest (UK)
Dir: Athina Rachel Tsangari
North American premiere

Heretic (Can)
Dir: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
World premiere

I’m Still Here (Braz-Fr)
Dir: Walter Salles
North American premiere

I, the Executioner (S Kor)
Dir: Ryoo Seung-wan
North American premiere

*K-Pops (US)
Dir: Anderson .Paak
World Premiere

Love in The Big City (S Kor)
Dir: E.oni
World Premiere 

Millers In Marriage (US)
Dir: Edward Burns
World premiere

Misericordia (Sp-Por-Fr)
Dir: Alain Guiraudie
Canadian premiere

*Nightbitch (US)
Dir: Marielle Heller
World premiere

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl (Zam-UK-Ire)
Dir: Rungano Nyoni
North American

Premiere Piece (US)
Dir: Morgan Neville
International Premiere

Quisling - The Final Days (Nor)
Dir: Erik Poppe
International premiere 

Relay (US)
Dir: David Mackenzie
World premiere 

Rez Ball (USA)
Dir: Sydney Freeland
World premiere

Riff Raff (US)
Dir: Dito Montiel
World premiere 

Rumours (Can-Ger)
Dirs: Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson
North American premiere

Sharp Corner (Can-Ire)
Dir:Jason Buxton
World premiere 

*Shepherds (Can-Fr)
Dir: Sophie Deraspe
World premiere

Sketch (US)
Seth Worley
Dir: World premiere 

The Last Showgirl (US)
Dir: Gia Coppola
World premiere 

*The Life of Chuck (US)
Dir: Mike Flanagan
World Premiere 

The Order (Can-US)
Dir: Justin Kurzel
North American premiere

The Piano Lesson (US)
Dir: Malcolm Washington
International Premiere

*We Live in Time (UK-Fr)
Dir: John Crowley
World premiere

Went Up The Hill (NZ-Aus)
Dir: Samuel Van Grinsven
World premiere

Without Blood (US-It)
Dir: Angelina Jolie
World premiere 

Young Werther (Can)
Dir: José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço
World premiere 

 

