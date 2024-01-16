London-based production, finance and sales outfit Embankment Films has expanded its team with the appointment of director of acquisitions and production Archie Faulks; acquisitions, production and distribution executive Bianca Fabbri; and international sales and marketing executive Clare Harris.

Faulks and Fabbri will head up Embankment’s scripted production, development and acquisitions team alongside producer Kevin Loader, while working closely with the company’s unscripted production team.

Embankment’s slate includes Sophie Hyde’s upcoming period piece An Ideal Wife, starring Emilia Clarke and Hope Dickson Leach’s biopic Making Noise, headlined by Morfydd Clark.

Faulks joins from UK production outfit Burn These Words, where he worked on HBO’s whistle-blower drama Reality, starring Sydney Sweeney, and co-produced Amazon Prime series This Little Show Of Mine.

Fabbri most recently assisted Sony Pictures Classics in acquisitions, with previous stints as a juror for Venice’s Giornate degli Autori strand and location manager for RAI Television.

Clare Harris joins from Studio Soho, and will work alongside Embankment’s partner and co-founder Hugo Grumbar, licensing and marketing manager Paulina Taher and partner Tim Haslam on sales and distribution, focusing on European territories.

“Three young pioneers join us to super-charge our conversion of IP to financed production and distribution for global audiences,” said Haslam. “We’re investing in highly intelligent young future leaders who bring into the room exponential energy, ambition, uninhibited storytelling voices and currency. This team reflect the vitality of the movies we’re bringing to market – it’s a great way to kick-off an exciting 2024.”

“Our ‘people strategy’ is to populate our company with enterprising executives who vigorously consume multiple genres and formats,” added Grumbar. “The dynamics of audiences require us to consistently morph and pivot – and it’s so refreshing to recognise and develop talent that the marketplace demands.