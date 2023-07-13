Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Laura Poitras and Martin McDonagh have joined the main Competition jury of the 80th Venice Film Festival (August 30-September 9).

The filmmakers will be joined by Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri (Wajib); Italian director Gabriele Mainetti, who was in Competition at the festival in 2021 with Freaks Out; Argentinian writer/director Santiago Mitre, whose Argentina, 1985 premiered in Competition at Venice last year; and Chinese actress Shu Qi, known for her performances in Hou Hsiao-Hsien films Millennium Mambo, Three Times and The Assassin.

US director Poitras won the Golden Lion at last year’s festival with All The Beauty And The Bloodshed while New Zealand filmmaker won the Silver Lion for best director with The Power Of The Dog in 2021, having previously been awarded the grand special jury prize at Venice in 1990 with An Angel at My Table.

Hansen-Løve is the French writer/director eight features including Things To Come, for which she won the Silver Bear for best director at the Berlinale in 2016, and more recently One Fine Morning, which screened in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes 2022. Irish filmmaker McDonagh was in Competition at Venice last year with The Banshees Of Inisherin and previously won best screenplay at the festival in 2017 with Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing Missouri.

As previously announced, Oscar-winning US director Damien Chazelle will preside over the Competition jury, which will award prizes including the Golden Lion for best film.

The Horizons jury, chaired by A Chiara filmmaker Jonas Carpignano, will comprise Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania who was previously at Venice with The Man Who Sold His Skin; US director and artist Kahlil Joseph, who co-directed the 2017 musical film Lemonade with Beyoncé; French writer/director Jean-Paul Salomé, who was in Horizons last year with La Syndacaliste, starring Isabelle Huppert; and former BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle, who joined the UK’s National Film and Television School earlier this year.

The Luigi De Laurentiis debut film award jury, led by Saint Omer director Alice Diop, includes Moroccan actor, director and screenwriter Faouzi Bensaïdi; Argentinian filmmaker Laura Citarella, whose Trenque Lauquen premiered in Venice Horizons last year; Italian writer/director Andrea De Sica, known for Children Of The Night and Don’t Kill Me; and US writer/director Chloe Domont, whose feature directorial debut Fair Play played at this year’s Sundance and was acquired by Netflix.

This jury awards one of the debut features from the various competitive sections at Venice the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut Film, including a cash prize of $100,000. It was won last year by Saint Omer.