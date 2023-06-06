Watch highlights from Screen International’s inaugural Global Production Awards, held on May 22 at the Mademoiselle Gray d’Albion Plage in Cannes, France.

Launched by Screen and sister brands KFTV and Broadcast and supported by UK-based screen consultancy firm Olsberg SPI, the awards celebrate outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe.

See-Saw Films’ Apple TV+ drama The Essex Serpent, NBC Universal and the city of Sarajevo were among the winners.

The full list of awards is here, whilst each winning entry is profiled in-depth here.