Sony Pictures Classics (SPC) has acquired rights for North America and China to Thea Sharrock’s comedy Wicked Little Letters.

SPC is planning a 2024 theatrical release for the film, which had its premiere at this year’s Toronto festival.

Sony’s Stage 6 Films previously acquired rights to the film for markets including Latin America, Scandinavia, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltics.

Financed by Studiocanal and Film4, Wicked Little Letters is directed by British theatre and film maker Sharrock from a screenplay by Jonny Sweet. Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley star in the story, set in a 1920s English seaside town, of a conservative local and a rowdy Irish migrant involved in a poison-pen letter scandal.

Blueprint Pictures produced with South of The River Pictures and Jo Wallett. Executive producers are Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin for Studiocanal and Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Farhana Bhula for Film4. Sweet also executive produced with Simon Bird for Person Pictures.

In a statement SPC said: “Wicked Little Letters not only showcases great actors at the peak of their comedic form but also provides the kind of fun, rich entertainment audiences hunger for now more than ever. We’re happy to be working with Studiocanal on this film.”