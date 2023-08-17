The world premiere of Garth Davis’s sci-fi drama Foe starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal and Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s series The Curse with Emma Stone are among New York Film Festival’s (NNYFF) line-up.

The roster includes Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron, a late-night screening of Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft shot entirely in infrared and preceded by David Cronenberg’s surreal short Four Unloved Women, Adrift On A Purposeless Sea, Experience The Ecstasy Of Dissection.

Richard Linklater’s dark comedy Hit Man with Glen Powell, and Trân Anh Hùng’s Cannes best director winner The Taste Of Things starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel also make the cut.

Among documentary selections are Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson’s Sundance etnry Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Errol Morris’s John le Carré portrait The Pigeon Tunnel, and Frederick Wiseman’s Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros.

Yorgos Lanthimos will present the short film Bleat starring Emma Stone in 35mm featuring a live musical accompaniment, and Pedro Almodóvar will take part in an extended conversation following his 30-minute Strange Way Of Life.

As previously announced NYFF61 will present the North American premiere of Bradley Cooper’s Maestro on October 2 in a Spotlight Gala evening show. The festival runs from September 29-October 15.