New York and LA-based genre arthouse specialists Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired worldwide rights to Amanda Kramer’s cyberspace cinema documentary So Unreal narrated by Blondie singer and pop icon Debbie Harry and will launch sales in Cannes.

So Unreal puts cyberspace cinema from 1981-2001 like The Matrix, Tron, Tetsuo and eXisTenz under the spotlight and examines film as a conduit for humanity’s fear, anxiety, elation and obsession over the emerging technology at the end of the millennium.

“What a deep honour that Debbie Harry lent her legendary, chic voice to this lust letter to the best in cybertripping cinema,” said Kramer, whose credits include 2022 IFFR selection Please Baby Please starring Andrea Riseborough and 2018 Fantastic Fest thriller Ladyworld.

“And what a cool dream achieved to work with the artful and wild Yellow Veil Pictures.”

Yellow Veil co-founder Joe Yanick added, “Amanda is one of the most innovative and exciting filmmakers and we’ve long been admirers of her work. So Unreal is a cyber acid trip through film history guided by Amanda’s very specific brand of cinephilia. It’s a fitting first collaboration.”

Kramer co-wrote So Unreal with Britt Brown, and served as producer alongside Benjamin Shearn (Please Baby Please, Give Me Pity, Residency), and Yanick. Harry’s standout film role was in David Cronenberg’s 1983 horror sci-fi Videodrome.

Yellow Veil’s sales titles have included Tilman Singer’s debut feature Luz, The Adams Family’s Hellbender, George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park, and Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King’s The Spine Of Night.