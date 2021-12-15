One Cool Group
One Cool Group aims to provide a full-ranged service including project development, film financing, production, post-production and distribution, sound and visual effects, film promotion and artist management.
The headquarter of One Cool Group is located in Hong Kong with its affiliated companies over Asia, covering Mainland China, Thailand and South Korea.
Contact info
- Website:
- http://www.onecool.com
Hong Kong Oscar submission 'Hero To Zero': “It’s a story about a mother’s greatness”
The title is part of Screen’s 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme.
FYC Screenings: Hong Kong Oscar submission ‘Zero To Hero’
Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings focused on the international feature awards race.