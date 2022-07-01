SCAD Lacoste Film Festival

SCAD Lacoste Film Festival is presented on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of SCAD Lacoste, the premier global destination for art and design education. Presented by SCADFILM, the four-day festival features exclusive film screenings, industry insights, special tributes and more. To see the schedule and purchase tickets, visit the festival website: https://www.scad.edu/locations/lacoste/twenty-years/scad-lacoste-film-festival.