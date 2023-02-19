Screenwest
Screenwest is Western Australia’s screen industry development organisation. It offers competitive grant funding, incentives and locations assistance to support the development and production of screen projects in Western Australia.
Contact info
- https://www.screenwest.com.au
Western Australia looks to tempt international filmmakers with major new production incentive
State agency Screenwest works to promote, welcome and facilitate local and incoming productions filming in the region.