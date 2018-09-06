Storytek
Storytek is a one of a kind #futureofcontent accelerator and creative innovation hub, based in Tallinn, Estonia. Storytek brings together deep audiovisual sector knowledge, technology and funding with a selection of tech entrepreneurs and content creators. The purpose of Storytek_ is to help creatives and early-stage companies to develop business and fast-track their content, products, and services to the global markets.
Contact info
- Email:
- sten.saluveer@poff.ee
- Website:
- https://storytek.eu
