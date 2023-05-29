The CREATV Company
Vietnam's longest established private production company, The CREATV Company provides full production, line production services and fixers for feature film, and TV production.
- https://www.creatv.com/services
How Vietnam’s The CREATV Company is using local expertise to attract international productions to the region
The CREATV Company has forged an alliance with Mandala (MDL), the Philippines-based producer and production services powerhouse.