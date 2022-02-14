The Film Agency
Madrid-based The Film Agency are strategic thinkers, opportunity seekers and problem solvers. They have the ability to shift perspectives in order to find the correct marketing solution at the right time, while delivering insightful, cutting-edge assets and genuine campaigns which boost the brand of audiovisual projects. The audience is the priority and key connection between marketing and films and series.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@thefilmagency.eu
- Website:
- https://thefilmagency.eu/
