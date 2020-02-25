The Panama Film Commission
The Panama Film Commission is a division under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, that provides Incentives for the Film Industry. Panama has an interesting range of incentives, available to companies and independent professionals interested in carrying out projects in the country.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.filmpanama.gob.pa
- Promotion
An industry in transformation: Shooting in Central America and the Caribbean
The boom in inward investment from international shoots has benefitted Central America’s film industries. Elisabet Cabeza reports on an EFM panel hosted by Screen International and Panama Film Commission.