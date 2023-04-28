Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: Review
James Gunn delivers a satisfying send-off in the ’final’ Guardians chapter
’Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’: Review
Kelly Fremon Craig adapts Judy Blume’s beloved coming-of-age novel with humour and intelligence
‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’: Review
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the titular director’s muscular tribute to Afghan interpreters left behind by the US armed forces
‘Mafia Mamma’: Review
Toni Collette shines as a suburban housewife turned Italian mafia mob boss in Catherine Hardwicke’s predicatable comedy
‘Beau Is Afraid’: Review
Director Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix unite to deliver an audacious odyssey for the titular main character
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Review
Back on the big screen after a three-decade absence, Brooklyn’s finest plumbers tool up for a Universal franchise
‘A Good Person’: Review
Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman work to overcome tragedy in Zach Braff’s cloying melodrama
‘Air’: Review
Director Ben Affleck and star Matt Damon reteam for this appealing look at Nike’s courting of basketball star Michael Jordan
‘Bottoms’: SXSW Review
Emma Seligman follows up ’Shiva Baby’ with this skewed high school comedy about a female student fight club
‘Tetris’: SXSW Review
Taron Egerton fights for the right to bring Tetris to the world in Jon S. Baird’s uneven thriller
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’: Review
The adolescent-turned-superhero returns to save another day in Warner Bros’ by-the-numbers sequel
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: Review
Keanu Reeves returns as the enigmagic assassin in this flabby fourth instalment of the action franchise
‘You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder’: SXSW Review
Real-life father and daughter Ewan and Clara McGregor bring poignancy to this gentle character study
‘Flamin’ Hot’: SXSW Review
Eva Longoria’s biopic of the Hispanic worker who spiced up America’s favourite snacks is blander than its subject deserves
‘Black Barbie’: SXSW Review
Documentary explores America’s enduring race problem through the eyes of its most famous doll
‘Cassius X: Becoming Ali’: Glasgow Review
A straighforward documentary portrait which covers the rise to fame of boxing icon Muhammad Ali
‘Champions’: Review
Woody Harrelson stars as the coach of a disabled basketball team in Bobby Farrelly’s well-meaning, broad-strokes comedy
‘Punch’: Glasgow Review
Tim Roth stars in this New Zealand-set story about a teenage boxer struggling with his sexuality
‘Here’: Berlin Review
Two solitary souls find comfort in the natural world in Bas Devos’ Encounters-winning feature
‘The Klezmer Project’: Berlin Review
Docu-fiction exploring the enduring legacy of Yiddish klezmer music won the first feature award at Berlin