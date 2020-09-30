Vuulr

Vuulr is the largest global online content marketplace for Film & TV rights that connects buyers with producers and distributors worldwide. With Vuulr, content discovery and acquisition takes place digitally, with buyers negotiating directly with sellers, and completing deals online in days, not months. Buyers use Vuulr for free to instantly access over 17,000 titles/ 110,000 hours of premium content across 60 genres; while sellers can showcase their entire catalogue to 4,000 buyers worldwide at no upfront cost.