Walk This Way

Walk This Way’s core objective is to broaden the exploitation of European films on new markets through cross-border Video on Demand (VoD) distribution. The action consists in the aggregation and straight-to-VOD distribution of a diversified film catalogue (in terms of production value, country of origin and editorial line) on the most prominent VOD platforms in Europe and in other specific territories (Japan, United States, Canada and Latin America). Through its diverse film collections, Walk This Way provides ready-made packages to global and local VoD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Sony, Microsoft, Google, Vudu, Filmin, Universciné and Sky.