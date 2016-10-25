'Moana', 'Miss Sloane' secure AFI FEST world premiere slots

Walt Disney Animation Studios and EuropaCorp have landed for awards season and will play in Special Screenings at the Los Angeles festival’s 30th anniversary edition.

Ron Clements and John Musker directed the Polynesia-set Moana, while John Madden helmed Miss Sloane, EuropaCorp’s awards hopeful starring Jessica Chastain as a tough Washington lobbyist.

They play alongside Maren Ade’s German Oscar submission Toni Erdmann, The Weinstein Company’s awards contender Lion from Garth Davis, and Jim Jarmusch’s character study Paterson starring Adam Driver.

Rouding out the roster are documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom, and the previously announced The Comedian from Taylor Hackford and starring Robert De Niro.

AFI FEST is set to run from November 10-17.