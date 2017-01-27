'Strad Style' triumphs at Slamdance 2017

Stefan Avalos’s feature dazzled jury and audiences in Park City.

Stefan Avalos’s feature earned the Sparky Prize for Best Documentary Feature and the audience award in Park City on Friday night.

The Sparky Prize for Best Narrative Feature went to Daniel Warth’s Dim The Fluorescents and Bill Watterson’s Dave Made A Maze won the Narrative Feature Audience Award.

Jamie Greenberg’s Future ’38 earned the Beyond Feature Audience Award.

Moriom by Francesca Scalisi and Mark Olexa won the Sparky Prize for best documentary short, while Tim Mason’s No Other Way To Say It won best narrative short and Hold Me (Ca Caw Ca Caw) by Renee Zhan took the animated prize.

UpCycles by Ariana Gerstein won best experimental short and Maxwell McCabe-Lokoss’s took best anarchy short for Ape Sodom.

The Spirit Of Slamdance Award went to the film team behind Neighborhood Food Drive by Jerzy Rose.