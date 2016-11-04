AFM: Film Mode joins 'Ghost Team'

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy stars Jon Heder and Justin Long; The Orchard picks up multiple territories.

Film Mode Entertainment has come on board to handle international sales at AFM on the comedy Ghost Team starring Jon Heder and Justin Long.

The previously announced project will screen here and will open in North America via The Orchard, which has also acquired rights for the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Oliver Irving directed the film about amateur ghost hunters who investigate suspicious activity at a creepy farm.

Rounding out the cast are David Krumholtz, Melonie Diaz, Paul W. Downs and Amy Sedaris.

Irving produced with Julie Christeas, Schuyler Weiss, Alex Sagalchik and Clem McIntosh.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the dynamic filmmakers behind Ghost Team and to be presenting the film to buyers at AFM,” said Epstein. “Ghost Team is hilarious with some of the best performances in the genre. Audiences are in for a real treat.”