Berlin Panorama title 'The Wound' gets US deal

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired the Sundance premiere.

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights from Pyramide International to John Trengove’s Panorama selection The Wound.

The drama premiered in Sundance last month and received its European premiere here on Saturday night (Feb 11).

The Wound takes place in the South African province of Eastern Cape, as a lonely factory worker takes time off his job to assist during an annual Xhosa circumcision initiation into manhood.

When he ends up caring for a young initiate, he confides about his closet homosexuality. Openly gay South African singer Nakhane Touré stars and Trengove, Thando Mgqolozana and Malusi Bengu wrote the screenplay.

Kino Lorber plans a summer theatrical release after key festival playdates, followed by VoD and home media roll-out in the fourth quarter.

“The Wound is cinema that transcends national borders and asks quintessential and urgent questions about human nature, sexuality and our most foundational assumptions,” said Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber, who brokered the deal with Pyramide International head of sales Agathe Valentin.

“It also shows John Trengove’s immense talent and ambition, so we couldn’t be prouder to be bringing this work to North America this year.”