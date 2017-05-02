Colin Trevorrow’s 'The Book Of Henry' to open LA Film Festival

Focus Features to release drama on June 16.

The LA Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s The Book Of Henry starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, and Jacob Tremblay.

Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler and Dean Norris round out the key cast on the Focus Features drama from Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Double Nickel Entertainment.

The Book Of Henry centres on a single mother of a genius boy who plans to help a classmate with a dangerous secret. Gregg Hurwitz wrote the screenplay. Focus Features will release theatrically on June 16.

“We are so happy to be opening the Festival with The Book of Henry – it’s a touching story about friendship, community and redefining family,” festival director Jennifer Cochis said. “

“The Book of Henry embodies our mission via onscreen representation in highlighting a woman’s journey with a powerful turn by Naomi Watts.”

The festival will also feature the gala screening of Cannes and Sundance selection Brigsby Bear on June 16. SPC will release theatrically on July 28.

Anticipated programming highlights include the first episode of Season 2 of the drama Queen Sugar and a conversation with show creator Ava DuVernay and the female directors on June 19.

The LA Film Festival is scheduled to run from June 14-22. Programmers will unveil the full line-up on May 9.