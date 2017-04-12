Film Sales Company boards sales on '32 Pills'

EXCLUSIVE: Film will premiere on May 1 at Hot Docs in Toronto.

Andrew Herwitz’s Film Sales Company has picked up worldwide sales rights to Hope Litoff’s 32 Pills ahead of the world premiere at Hot Docs next month.

The film chronicles the director’s journey as she confronts circumstances surrounding the suicide of her sister Ruth Litoff, a young photographer on the New York scene who killed herself in December 2008.

Some time after police discovered the photographer in her Manhattan loft – surrounded by 15 notes and gifts for her closest friends – Litoff investigated the circumstances of the death in painstaking details.

She emptied the storage locker containing her sister’s artwork and belongings and filmed the process as she reconstructed the days and medication timetable leading up to the suicide.

Beth Levison produced 32 Pills, which HBO will broadcast in the US. CBC will distribute in Canada, NHK in Norway, and DBS in Israel.

32 Pills will screen at Hot Docs on May 1, 2, 5 and 7. Hot Docs is set to run in Toronto from April 27-May 7.