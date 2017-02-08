Octane Entertainment launches EFM sales on 'Carter & June'

Jack Campbell and his sales team arrive in Berlin with worldwide rights to the heist caper from Napoleon Dynamite producer Sean Covel.

Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong and Timothy Omundson star and Nicholas Kalikow directs from his screenplay.

Campbell will show a new trailer to Carter & June for EFM buyers this week. The story combines violent bank robberies, inventive blackmail schemes, flamboyant gangsters, power politics, greed, evangelicals and sex.

Covel serves as producer alongside Diane Richey and Kyle Roper of Sacred Bull Media, whileThe Doors guitarist Robby Krieger composed original songs for the soundtrack.

Campbell’s sales roster include Cops And Robbers, Blood Circus, Delinquent and Punching Henry.