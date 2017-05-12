The Exchange boards 'Tragedy Girls'

The Exchange has acquired international sales to the SXSW horror-comedy feature Tragedy Girls.

CEO Brian O’Shea and his team will screen the film at the market. CAA handles US rights and a deal is expected imminently.

Brianna Hildebrand, Alexandra Shipp, Jack Quaid, Kevin Durand, and Craig Robinson lead the cast in the story of two death-obsessed teenage girls in a small midwestern town.

When the friends use their online show about real-life tragedies to send everyone into a frenzy they cement their legacy as modern horror legends.

Tyler MacIntyre directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Lee Hill.

Producers are Anthony Holt, Armen Aghaeian, Edward Mokhtarian, Cameron Van Hoy, Tara Ansley, and Robinson. Kerry Rhodes serves as an executive producer.

The Comeback Kids and New Artist Pictures produced Tragedy Girls in association with Ardor Pictures.

“Tragedy Girls is a fun, commercial and incredibly satisfying teen genre movie, which will have a great run in the international market,” said O’Shea.

The Cannes line-up includes sci-fi Phoenix Forgotten produced by Ridley Scott. Upcoming features include Mandie Fletcher’s family film Patrick starring Jennifer Saunders; Maika Monroe and Jeremy Allen White in comedy-drama Shotgun; drama Irreplaceable You with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman; and Brenton Thwaites and Jane Levy in the action-comedy Office Uprising.