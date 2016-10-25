Tokyo: Golden Network picks up Shed Skin Papa

Golden Network Asia has picked up international rights to Tokyo competition title Shed Skin Papa.

Hong Kong-based Golden Network Asia has picked up international rights to Roy Sezto’s Shed Skin Papa, which is screening in competition the Tokyo International Film Festival (Oct 25-Nov 3).

Adapted from a stageplay written by Japan’s Norihiko Tsukuda, the film stars Francis Ng and Louis Koo. The story follows a washed-up film director, facing a mid-life crisis, who is forced to care for his elderly father. However, his father starts shedding a layer of skin every day, each time becoming 10 years younger.

Produced by Beijing-based Magilm Pictures and Dadi Century, the fantasy comedy also stars Jessie Li, Jacky Cai and Kristal Tin.

Golden Network’s slate also includes two films starring Jackie Chan – Stanley Tong’s Kungfu Yoga and Ding Sheng’s Railroad Tigers – along with China-Korea collaboration Reset, produced by Jackie Chan and directed by Korean filmmaker Chang.