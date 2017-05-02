Tribeca title 'The Divine Order' sells to multiple territories

Swiss hit secures deals in Benelux, France, Spain and eastern Europe.

The Divine Order, directed by Petra Volpe, has sold to multiple territories it has been announced.

The title recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it won multiple prizes including the Audience Narrative Competition Award.

It now sold to Benelux (September Film), France (Version Originale), Spain (Surtsey Films), Former Yugoslavia (Discovery Film) and Poland (Bomba Film).

The Divine Order had previously secured deals for Germany, Austria (Alamode Film) and China (DD Dream), and more territories are currently being negotiated.

It has already had 220,000 admissions in Switzerland and won three prizes at the Swiss Film Awards.

The film focuses on the battle for women’s rights in Switzerland in the early 1970s, following a housewife and mother from the countryside who join the fight.

The Divine Order is produced by Reto Schaerli and Lukas Hobi for Zodiac Pictures, with co-production by Swiss Radio and Television and Teleclub.

Support comes from the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Zurich Film Foundation, Canton of Aargau, Lucerne and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Suissimage and Migros Kulturprozent.