Amber Wilkinson
‘I Am Weekender’: Glasgow Review
Documentary looks back at English indie band Flowered Up and their 1992 ’Weekender’ music video
‘Mighty Afrin: In The Time Of Floods’: Thessaloniki Review
Docu-fiction follows a 12-year-old girl as she attempts to outrun Brahmaputra river floods and find her father in Dhaka
‘Queen Of The Deuce’: Thessaloniki Review
Fascinating, colourful portrait of the Greece-born New York porn matriarch Chelly Wilson
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’: Thessaloniki Review
Documentary about the life and legacy of the rock’n’roll icon lacks the dynamism of its transgressive subject
‘Who I Am Not’: Thessaloniki Review
This sensitive documentary explores what it means to be intersex in a binary world
’Orlando, My Political Biography’: Thessaloniki Review
Virgina Woolf’s 1920 novel is the starting point for a fluid fact/fiction exploration of gender and identity
‘The Longest Goodbye’: Thessaloniki Review
Documentary explores the intense psychological preparation of NASA’s Mars-bound astronauts
‘She-Hero’: Berlin Review
A quest through the Slovakian forest to find a missing bird propels this charming Berlin Generation Kplus winner
In profile: the 2023 make-up and hairstyling Oscar contenders
Challenges ranged from watery and muddy environments to a decades-spanning storyline and characters requiring heavy prosthetics.
‘Ann’: Dublin Review
Ciaran Creagh’s true-life period drama focuses on a pregnant teenager in a small Irish town in 1984
‘Kokomo City’: Sundance Review
Black transgender sex workers tell their stories to Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter D. Smith
‘Rye Lane’: Sundance Review
South London-set romantic comedy is a winner for Raine Allen-Miller and Disney
‘Rotting In The Sun’: Sundance Review
Sebastian Silva turns it up to 11 in this full-on frontal assault
‘You Hurt My Feelings’: Sundance Review
Nicole Holofcener’s good-natured comedy starts Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies
‘Is There Anybody Out There?’: Sundance Review
Filmmaker Ella Glendining embarks on a search for others who share her rare disability
‘Bad Behaviour’: Sundance Review
Alice Englert directs herself and Jennifer Connelly in this US/New Zealand-set story of mother-daughter bonding
‘Eileen’: Sundance Review
Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie steam up the screen in William Oldroyd’s period noir
‘Deep Rising’: Sundance Review
An urgent trip to the imperilled bottom of our world, narrated by Jason Momoa
‘Cassandro’: Sundance Review
Gael Garcia Bernal triumphs in the ring in this biopic of the cross-dressing Mexican luchador
‘The Pod Generation’: Sundance Review
Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor outsource their pregnancy in Sophie Barthes’ futuristic parody