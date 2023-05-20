Bad Rabbit Pictures
Bad Rabbit Pictures is a visionary film and TV production company that encompasses project development, financing, and production, with a focus on exploring human predicaments and illuminating hope for troubled hearts through a variety of genres.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.badrabbit.film/
- Features
China’s Bad Rabbit Pictures prioritizes auteur’s creative freedom and artistic values
Chinese production company is showcasing its award-winning features and discussing three new projects in the pipeline.