Bectu has warned that the looming SAG-AFTRA strikes in the US could exacerbate the current UK industry slowdown.

The union for the creative industries says it has heard of numerous UK productions at risk of going into hiatus due to the strikes in the US. It expects others will follow if mediation between SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) fails.

In a statement provided to media, the union for the creative industries warned that a “perfect storm is brewing” for the freelancers.

It went on to warn that the factors contributing to the slowdown in the UK – including high inflation, a drop in advertising revenue and the BBC licence fee freeze – that have led to reduced commissioning from the broadcasters “will be exacerbated should the AMPTP fail to reach agreement with SAG-AFTRA, and the union joins the WGA action in the US”.

The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee has voted unanimously to recommend a strike, after extended contract negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough prior to Wednesday’s midnight deadline. The actors’ union’s National Board will vote this morning (July 13) on whether to strike, with the result announced at 12pm PT.

Head of Bectu Philippa Childs said: “We urge the AMPTP to step back from the brink, to tone down the rhetoric and to negotiate realistically and in good faith to bring talks to a successful resolution. Bectu stands firmly with WGA East and West and SAG-AFTRA, who are at the forefront of ensuring that the people who create the films and TV dramas that we all enjoy, receive a fair contract fit for the 21st century.”

Bectu also urged the UK industry to support more indigenous productions, saying an “overreliance” on US production has meant “very few” British films are made each year.

Bectu has also held talks with several major UK broadcasters to forge an “industry-led strategy” to grapple with the commissioning slowdown for unscripted freelancers, while the Film and TV Charity has also been looking into how the wider industry slowdown and other financial pressures are impacting freelancers.

The union said it is “working on” securing another meeting with broadcasters to continue discussing the issues.

This story was first reported by Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.