Cascade8
Cascade8 is the tech branch of French media group Logical Pictures. Since its creation in 2019, Cascade8 has been providing content industry professionals with blockchain and software solutions to answer pain points at different stages of the value chain. Since its creation, Cascade8 has notably developed applications like Archipel Content (content marketplace), Archipel Market (ongoing film market platform), Media Financiers (professional content financing hub), FilmSeriesNFT.com (NFT marketplace for films and TV series).
Contact info
- Email:
- team@cascade8.com
- Website:
- https://cascade8.com/
- Promotion
Cascade8 is aiming to bring NFTs and blockchain technology into the mainstream
